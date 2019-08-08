Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--MOSES LAKE -- There's still some summer left, but -- cover your ears, kids -- it is time to start thinking about going back to school. Serve Moses Lake and its partner churches have set up a series of events to help parents with the nuts and bolts of getting ready for school, and have a party as well. The organization's "Back 2 School" events start Saturday, and will continue through Aug. 24.
Serve Moses Lake Director Brandon LaBonte said different churches around town are sponsoring events for different schools.
Back 2 School events distribute donated school supplies to kids and teens. Some offer haircuts for kids, some include distributions of new and gently used clothes. The sponsoring churches and their volunteers add games, food and activities.
Garden Heights families are invited to the first Back 2 School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Generations Church, 431 E. Brown St. Games and activities will be going on inside the church as well as the parking lot.
Back 2 School is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16 at Larson Heights Elementary, 700 Lindberg Lane. It's for kids and families from Larson Heights, Knolls Vista and North elementaries, and is sponsored in partnership with the Light of Larson and the Moses Lake Christian churches.
Sendero Life Center is sponsoring Back 2 School for students at Peninsula Elementary. It's scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Peninsula, 2406 W. Texas St.
Back 2 School is scheduled Aug. 24 for three schools. For students from Moses Lake High School, it's 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at MLHS, 803 E. Sharon Ave. The MLHS event is sponsored by Journey Church and Moses Lake Alliance Church.
The Back 2 School distribution for Frontier Middle School students will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the school, 517 W. Third Ave. It's sponsored by the Moses Lake First Baptist Church, Moses Lake Worship Center and Faith Community Church. Back 2 School at Longview Elementary will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the school, 9783 Northeast Apple Lane. It's sponsored by Grace Harvest Church.
Serve Moses Lake has been sponsoring Back 2 School events since 2012, starting with a single evening at Larson Elementary. It was "so successful that it soon grew to include middle school students," according to the Serve Moses Lake website.
