As we enter the frenzied back-to-school shopping season, JC Penney has deals to help you save more.
Get kids camera-ready for the return to school with $10 haircuts at participating in-store salons through Sept. 15. Make an appointment to get the cheap cuts for children in grades K-6.
Also a free $10-off $10 purchase coupon when you buy a $75 gift card through Aug. 11. The coupon is redeemable in stores through Aug. 26. Don't forget to stack coupons on top of tax savings. The store is offering 15% to 25% off coupons on its website.
Go to JCP.com for more information.
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO TRENDS AND SHOPPING
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (1-312-222-8682) or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):