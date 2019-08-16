AUSTIN, Texas _ The excitement is building. Kids are heading back to school. The school buses will be running again, the kids will be back to learning again. Are you ready?
The night before is a crucial time. Get all of your ducks (and kids) in a row with these tips:
1. Pack the backpack. Make sure you have the basics: pencils, paper, house key (if kids come home before parents), phone (for older kids) and lunch.
2. Figure out where the bus stops. Go to your district's bus stop finder. If your district has an app to track the bus, download it.
3. If you get to school by car, does the driver know how the carpool lane works at that school. Don't be the car holding up traffic. Look at the school's website for clues or ask the neighbor.
4. Make sure kids know where to go once they get to school. Do they go to assembly or their classroom that first day? For older kids, are they heading to homeroom (or whatever newfangled name that have for it) or their first class?
5. Pack the lunch. Make sure to have healthy things, not just junk food. Or load up your school lunch account with dollars.
6. Pick out clothes for the next day. It's a big decision. Go for comfort and make sure it's dress-code appropriate. Make sure you know where the shoes are.
7. Set your alarm. Actually set two alarms. We know you didn't practice getting up earlier in the last few weeks. You don't want to start the year by being late.
8. Get to bed early. Yep, we know it's tough, and the excitement is making everyone want to burst. You can do it.
