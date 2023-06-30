Hansen Creek.jpg

The Hansen Creek railroad trestle a short distance from Carter Creek Campground.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Outdoors

It’s hard when you’re selfish like I am and you have kids. To find time to do what you love and make sure you spend more than enough time with your kids, or vice versa. But like most things in life you find your way toward compromise which allows you to do what you want to do (I tend to lean toward “need to do”) and also raise healthy, decent, kind, outdoor-loving, respectable, mostly worry-free kids.

I love to go bikepacking, strapping all that I need on my bike and heading off into the wild. Cycling along on dirt roads or singletrack, old railroad grades and sometimes even the occasional paved road. As my son has gotten older and learned to ride a bike, I began to wonder when I’d be able to take him out on adventures with me. More importantly, I was curious if he would appreciate it and want to continue to do it with me. Or would I have to cajole and coerce him like trying to force a square axle into a round dropout? The selfish part of me thought that he wouldn’t like it and the time I was spending trying to get him to go with me could be better spent on adventures that I considered successful.



