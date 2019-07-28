July 28-- Jul. 28--Over two dozen people showing up to court and multiple letters of support did not sway a Clark County Superior Court judge to reduce bail in the case against a 71-year-old Washougal man accused of running over two German tourists in June at Sandy Swimming Hole.
Defense attorney Shon Bogar said more than 25 family members and friends attended the hearing Friday for David Croswell.
In addition to asking for a lower bail amount, Croswell pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of hit-and-run resulting in death.
On June 26, a day after the fatal crash at the park, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu had asked for $200,000 bail based on the severity of the allegations. Croswell has minimal criminal history. However, Judge Gregory Gonzales set Croswell's bail at $500,000.
The victims, Rudolf Hohstadt, 61, and Regina Hohstadt, 62, were German citizens. The Hohstadts were visiting family members in the Portland area and had been in the United States for a few days, according to Washougal police.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a maroon-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on North Shepard Road when it left the roadway and plowed through a chain-link fence on the west side of Sandy Swimming Hole Park, 550 N. Shepherd Road. The Jeep then went down a 30-foot embankment and continued toward the Washougal River, striking the Hohstadts, who were sunbathing on the beach, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
During Croswell's first court appearance, Bogar argued that the Clark County Jail has "inadequate provisions" to accommodate Croswell's medical needs. In a motion to review the bail amount, Bogar wrote that Croswell suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, as well as legionnaires disease.
"He can't breathe," Bogar said.
Croswell is using a rental oxygen machine that is being paid for by his family, according to the motion.
Beyond the medical concerns, the defense attorney detailed Croswell's reputation and noted the willingness of family to help him comply with court orders if released from jail before his trial. Eight letters of support included in the motion mention Croswell's 25-year career at the mill in Camas, his two decades as a volunteer firefighter and his recent cognitive issues.
Bogar raised the issue of competency at Croswell's initial arraignment hearing earlier this month, stating that his client did not remember several substantial events since being jailed. The motion, drawing from the comments of family, also says, "Mr. Croswell had been confused in the weeks leading up to the day (of the crash) and suffering cognitively when compared to his baseline."
Croswell was found to be competent, court records show. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 16.