I wonder how you help your child set his or her moral compass for college after you've surrendered custody to save money.
How you set an expectation for honest test-taking. Respecting a roommate's stuff. Showing up on time for your professors, your teams, your clubs, your friends. Respecting your fellow students' boundaries and humanity. Making the kind of choices that leave you holding your head up, not covering your tracks, not looking over your shoulder to see if you're about to get caught.
In a ProPublica Illinois investigation published Monday, July 29, Jodi S. Cohen and Melissa Sanchez write about parents in Illinois exploiting a legal loophole that allows them to turn over guardianship of their teenagers to friends or relatives. The students then declare financial independence to qualify for tuition aid and need-based scholarships.
"It's a scam," Andy Borst, director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Cohen and Sanchez. "Wealthy families are manipulating the financial aid process to be eligible for financial aid they would not be otherwise eligible for. They are taking away opportunities from families that really need it."
Borst told ProPublica he became suspicious about a year ago when a high school counselor from a wealthy Chicago suburb called him to ask why a certain student was invited to an orientation program for low-income students. Borst checked the student's financial aid application, Cohen and Sanchez write, and saw she had obtained a legal guardian, making her eligible to qualify for financial aid independently.
The university has since identified 14 applicants who did the same, Borst told Cohen and Sanchez.
"ProPublica Illinois found more than 40 guardianship cases fitting this profile filed between January 2018 and June 2019 in the Chicago suburbs of Lake County alone," they report. "The parents involved in these cases include lawyers, a doctor and an assistant schools superintendent, as well as insurance and real estate agents. A number of the children are high-achieving scholars, athletes and musicians who attend or have been accepted to a range of universities, from large public institutions, including the University of Wisconsin, the University of Missouri and Indiana University, to smaller private colleges."
In typical guardianship cases, Cohen and Sanchez report, an adult steps in to care for a child whose parents are unable.
"Mothers are homeless, seeking mental health care or working two jobs and can't care for a child, fathers are in prison, addicted to drugs or deported," they write. "One Lake County guardianship case describes a child suffering from 'severe physical and emotional abuse' by a parent, while another pleads: 'He is a good kid. He is alone. He needs someone to take care of him.' "
But Illinois law allows a court to appoint a guardian if the parents consent, the minor agrees and the court determines it is in the minor's best interest, Cohen and Sanchez report.
None of the parents or guardians reached by ProPublica would speak on the record.
Few people will deny that college is outrageously expensive. Tuition has outpaced inflation for more than a decade. The total price of college _ tuition, fees, housing _ is increasing almost eight times faster than U.S. wages, according to Forbes.
I'm relieved to see candidates running for president in 2020 address this as a campaign platform. Something needs to change if college is going to remain an accessible option for many American families.
This practice, though, feels like a failure to grasp one of the most essential missions of college: to shape kids into adults who are capable of critical thinking, whose biases and blind spots have been challenged, who've encountered new ideas, new authors, new philosophies, who are starting to grapple with their position in this great big world and how they'll put that position to use.
Doesn't it set kids up for a confusing mess of conflicting values and priorities and goals when they arrive at college having gamed the system? Having witnessed their parental bonds severed in the name of money? Knowing they're using aid that was designed for someone with far more need? Learning to dance uncomfortably on a line just this side of legal?
It's not the college cheating scandal, which broke laws. But it swims in the same murky water, which obscures an essential promise of higher education _ the promise to shape and send forth well-rounded, integrity-minded humans.
That promise falls on more than just institutions. It falls on parents as well.
___
Join the Heidi Stevens Balancing Act Facebook group, where she continues the conversation around her columns and hosts occasional live chats.
___
(Contact Heidi Stevens at hstevens@tribune.com, or on Twitter: @heidistevens13.)
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):