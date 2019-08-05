Leader: Good morning! Thank you for taking time out of your summer to be here today.
Parent group (in unison): Good morning.
Leader: We don't normally meet midsummer because I know we're all trying to squeeze in as much family time and memory-making before we have to think about school supplies.
Parent No. 1: Can you give a trigger warning before you bring up school supplies?
Parent No. 2: For real. I started using Instacart just to avoid seeing folders and pencils and erasers on sale at Target. It's too much. I can't.
Leader: Thank you for sharing that school supplies are a painful image for you. I will be more sensitive going forward.
Parent No. 1: Literally just said "school supplies" again.
Leader: Point taken. Thank you. As I was saying, the reason I gathered us today is because several of you texted or emailed or, in one instance, FaceTimed me from a Jimmy John's in Chillicothe, Ohio, to talk about the ... challenges, shall we say, of the family road trip.
Parent No. 3: Shoot me now.
Leader: Road trips hold a treasured place in the mind's eye, maybe due to our own childhood memories, maybe because of our romanticized notions of life on an open road, freed from the chains of a 9-to-5 existence, unfettered by schedules, rich with uninterrupted together time.
Parent No. 3: All my kids do is fight about the phone charger.
Parent No. 1: Literally. It's constant. "I need the phone charger!" "You don't even have a phone!" "I'm using Mom's and it's at 14 percent!" "That's like 30 minutes!" "Give me the phone charger!" It never stops.
Parent No. 2: Were you on my road trip?
Parent No. 3: That's everyone's road trip.
Parent No. 4: It's not my road trip. We only have one kid so she has the phone charger to herself. She watched 14 straight hours of "Riverdale." I couldn't even get her to look up at the Hoover Dam.
Parent No. 2: What is up with that? At least when we were kids we had our heads buried in books.
Parent No. 3: My brother and I read "Archie" comic books from Chicago to Yellowstone. I think my parents tried to leave us in the Grand Tetons they were so annoyed.
Parent No. 4: Isn't "Riverdale" based on "Archie" comic _
Parent No. 3: Yes. Still. There were WORDS. On a PAGE. We were READING.
Parent No. 2: Thank you. That's my point. Nothing needed charging when we were kids.
Leader: What I'm hearing you say is road trips may not have always lived up to your own parents' ideals when you were children.
Parent No. 3: Oh, for sure. My parents did not drive us to Wyoming so we could keep abreast of Betty and Veronica's petty rivalry over some guy and his jalopy.
Parent No. 2: I thought Jughead drove the jalopy.
Parent No 3: Nope. Archie.
Leader: And do you also have positive memories of your childhood road trips?
Parent No. 1: I remember teaching my parents all the words to "Footloose."
Parent No. 3: I remember driving across the border from West Virginia to Virginia when I was like 14 and everyone in the car was singing "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" together.
Parent No. 5: Frankie Valli?
Parent No. 3: Lauryn Hill.
Parent No. 2: That's what I'm talking about. I think it's the together stuff that's been lost. When someone called you from Jimmy John's, someone was probably feeling like all their kids wanted to do was watch "Dude Perfect" videos when someone wanted to play, like, the good, old-fashioned license plate game.
Parent No. 5: Did you see the one where the "Dude Perfect" guys play tennis against Serena Williams?
Parent No. 3: Epic.
Parent No. 2: I watched it in a Jimmy John's parking lot in Chillicothe, Ohio. I cried. Not gonna lie.
Leader: Is it possible "Dude Perfect" is the new "Footloose?"
Parent No. 1: Come again?
Leader: Is it possible that your road trips are, in fact, offering you the togetherness you crave? That your children are using the time and close quarters to share with you the things they love, the things that entertain them _ in effect, teaching you "the words" to sing along with them on life's journey?
Parent No. 2: Have you seen "Dude Perfect?"
Leader: I have not. What I'm wondering, though, is whether we're open to what our kids want their time with us to look and feel like. What they want to show us. Not just what we want to show them.
Parent No. 3: I showed my son "Friends" for the first time on our road trip. He keeps calling Ross, "Russ." Makes me laugh every time.
Leader: Is there a harmony we can sing together, as families? One part "Friends," one part "Riverdale." One part license-plate game, one part "Dude Perfect" video?
Parent No. 4: Are we ever looking up at the Hoover Dam?
Parent No. 2: We're talking, like, $190 in gas. We can watch "Friends" and "Dude Perfect" at home.
Leader: Maybe our kids like to bring a little bit of home with them. Maybe they, with your help, can strike a balance of familiar and new, comfortable and a little scary, their childhood and your childhood.
Parent No. 3: That sounds doable.
Parent No. 4: That sounds sort of lovely, actually. Like maybe we could even do that when we're not on road trips.
Parent No. 2: "Friends" is on Netflix now.
Parent No. 5: Now I kind of want to take another road trip. Maybe to West Virginia.
Parent No. 1: As long as there's a phone charger.
