If there's something your son wants to know about sex, Inti Chavez Perez can probably tell him.
If there's something you want your son to know about sex, Chavez Perez can probably tell him that too.
Chavez Perez is a writer and sex educator from Sweden. His new book, "Respect: Everything a Guy Needs to Know About Sex, Love, and Consent" (Penguin Random House) is thorough, refreshing and fun. The "Everything" in the title is not an exaggeration. You name it, it's in there.
Size and appearance of various body parts, hygiene, porn, making out, breaking up, safe sex, contraception, masturbation, sex techniques, love, rejection _ it's in there.
"This book is aimed primarily at teenage boys," Chavez Perez writes. "Your teenage years are a long time when a lot is going on. That's why I'm writing to guys who have never kissed anyone and to those who have already had a fair amount of sex. If something feels too advanced, just skip ahead and save it for later."
Perez writes in an inclusive voice that speaks to heterosexual readers as well as readers across the LGBTQ spectrum.
Some grown-ups may prefer to cover the aforementioned topics with their sons or other young men in their lives in person, face-to-face. Great! The sons or young men in our lives will still probably welcome the perspective of a guy like Chavez Perez, who answers even the most potentially embarrassing questions with utter ease and zero shame. In a starred review, Publisher's Weekly described Chavez Perez as "an older, more experienced brother willing to share his own missteps, as well as his well-sourced research."
In addition to the shame-free guidance, I love the way Chavez Perez invites his readers to consider the short- and long-term benefits and consequences of their various decisions and encounters. With humor and care, he helps guide them toward the best versions of themselves.
Some of my favorite passages:
On name-calling: "If you hear a male friend calling a girl a slut, ask some questions that will make him think. 'Girls get just as horny as guys, so why should girls be ashamed of it, but not guys?' or 'What business is it of other people how much sex a girl has?' "
On gossip: "If you yourself have made out or had sex with a girl, you also have a responsibility not to gossip about her afterward. Simply don't tell people the details of what you did and didn't do. It's something good that happened between the two of you."
On getting turned down: "You can't click with everyone. But take a no seriously. If someone doesn't want to be with you, let it go immediately."
On the first time: "The initiation into sex is sometimes called losing your virginity. Personally, I don't use the word virginity because I don't believe you lost anything when you have sex, particularly not any kind of virginal innocence. What you get is an experience and an encounter with another person."
On honor: "Honor as a concept runs through the whole of society and isn't necessarily tied to the country you were born in or your religion. When I was in junior high, guys would _ half jokingly and half seriously _ warn other guys to stay away from their sister. That's a milder form of honor-based behavior. Don't stand in the way of a girl who wants to make her own decisions about love and sex. ... If it feels wrong to you that your sister has a love life or a sex life, maybe you need to change your attitude toward girls."
On equality: "Inequality in a relationship is bad for both sides. The one with less power risks ending up with low self-esteem. The one with more power risks becoming selfish and irritated with the other person. In all loving relationships it's crucial to make every effort to be equal. ... When both of you get just as much out of the relationship and share the power, then you have an equal relationship."
On being yourself: "Personally, I think it's sad when people feel everyone should act the same and look the same. Everyone is unique and that's a valuable fact that should be embraced. When you've discovered your true identity and how you want to live your unique life, you begin to like yourself, and that makes others attracted to you for who you are."
