NAPERVILLE, Ill. _ I wanted to talk to someone who could help me understand what may have been happening inside the terrified brain of Corey Walgren, the 16-year-old boy from Naperville, on the day he walked out of school and jumped off a parking garage to his death.
It was January 2017 and Corey had just been questioned by an officer at Naperville North High School. The questioning stemmed from a consensual incident with a classmate. Authorities had accused the junior of possessing child pornography _ a felony that could place him on the sex offender registry _ though no illegal images were found on his phone, records later showed. After the questioning, while his mother was driving to the school, Corey slipped out and walked to downtown Naperville, where he jumped and died.
"I think they wanted to scare him straight," Maureen Walgren told my colleague Stacy St. Clair two years ago. "Instead, they scared him to death."
Prompted by Corey's death, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new law requiring a parent or designated advocate be present when a student is questioned in connection with a crime on school grounds.
It's an important law, and it's essential that we _ parents, educators, anyone sharing this world with young, growing, still-being-shaped humans _ understand why.
So I called John Duffy. Duffy is a clinical psychologist whose upcoming book is called "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety: A Complete Guide to Your Child's Stressed, Depressed, Expanded, Amazing Adolescence." We record a weekly podcast together called On Purpose.
Duffy works with teens five days a week in his private practice. He also lost his brother, Tom, to suicide. Tom jumped off a parking garage in December 2001. Duffy and his wife were putting up their Christmas tree when they got the call.
"He's a big part of the reason I do what I do," Duffy said.
Tom was 34 when he died, but it wasn't his first suicide attempt. He first jumped from a garage rooftop at age 19. He survived, but his injuries left him in a wheelchair for several years.
"He was brilliant, a brilliant artist," Duffy said. "I think he was smarter than anybody else in the house. My parents worked super hard to fit him into convention, 'Get back to what we do. We go to school. We go to church. We work hard. Do that. Quit being so precisely you.' Tom had all these diagnoses. He was bipolar. He was depressed. He was an alcoholic. In the end, he was just a kid with a broken heart."
And Tom grew up, Duffy said, in an era when kids' brains were under considerably less stress.
"The anxiety that kids experience today is heightened by exposure to data and social media and always being on the grid and academic and social pressures," he said. "So they're already walking into situations kind of overwhelmed. The bandwidth available to integrate a new thing that's awful? It's very slim."
That new thing that's awful could be as small as a breakup or as big as being accused of a felony.
"Adults have the luxury of the long view," Duffy said. "Kids don't. We expect our teens to think like adults in almost every way, and in most ways they don't. Things feel immediate and urgent and catastrophic to them. A comment on social media can feel like a crisis to a kid."
Teenagers aren't working with fully mature brains, which don't finish developing until around 25.
They also haven't lived long enough to look back on a mortifying experience from decades prior and realize, in hindsight, it was no big deal. They haven't weathered years of embarrassing or painful incidents and witnessed the growth and transformation that can transpire in their wake.
"They don't have the ability to say, 'I've gotten past so many things, I know I'll get past this too,' " Duffy said. "Experience is the only thing that really teaches you that. Even if you hear other people's stories. Knowing 16-year-olds ... they don't really buy other people's stories. They feel like, 'Yeah, that's your story. But mine's different. I'm doomed.' They only know this moment, and this moment feels horrible."
They also don't understand process, Duffy said.
"An adult might be taken in for questioning and think, 'I'll hire a lawyer. There's a process here,' " he said. "A teenager doesn't know that. A teenager might be thinking, 'I can't bear to see my mother's face. I can't bear the shame.' "
Which is why this new legislation is so important. And why parents ought to talk to their kids about it. Authority figures, in their zeal to make a point, in an effort to turn a kid into an example, can overstep. This law provides protections for kids, and kids should know about it.
Police are not allowed to question students under 18 in connection with an alleged crime without a parent or guardian present, it states. If they can't be present, parents and guardians can appoint an advocate to sit with the student during the interrogation. Students who are 18 or older can ask to have a parent or guardian present for questioning on school grounds. Authorities are required to inform students of this right before questioning them.
"The intent of the law is that no student is ever alone like Corey was," state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, a Democrat from Oswego, and the bill's chief sponsor, told the Tribune. "We want to make sure that never happens again."
The youth suicide rate is the highest it's been since the government began collecting such data in 1960, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. In 2017, suicide killed 5,016 males and 1,225 females between the ages of 15 and 24.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among African American youth. New research out of Ball State University found rates of suicide increased by 60% for African American males and 182% among African American females from 2001 to 2017.
"We don't need fear tactics," Duffy said. "These are kids. There's enough fear."
Try to remember when you were a teenager, he said. Think about the impulsive, irrational things your brain told you.
"I've thought so many times about Tom's last moments," Duffy said. "To choose to jump. To think, 'I'm choosing this because the alternative is unthinkable. This is more thinkable.' I still can't wrap my brain around that. Reading about a kid walking out of school and doing the same thing, it felt so familiar and so awful."
Teenagers are works in progress. Our job isn't to instill fear, which they have in spades. Our job is to instill perspective, which they're often lacking. I hope this law is a step in that direction.
MORE INFORMATION
The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Find them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
