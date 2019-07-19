July 19-- Jul. 19--Ballots are on their way to registered voters in Clark County, capping an unusually busy primary season in local politics.
Registered voters in Clark County Council District 4, the cities of Vancouver and Battle Ground, town of Yacolt, the Vancouver and Green Mountain school districts, Clark County Emergency Management Services District No. 1, and East County Fire and Rescue will receive ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election.
The races on the ballot are:
--Clark County Council District 4 position.
--Two Battle Ground City Council seats.
--Two Vancouver City Council seats.
--Three Vancouver School District Board of Directors seats.
The top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election. Though only two candidates are on the ballot for Clark County Council -- Democrat Adrian Cortes, a Battle Ground city councilor, and appointed incumbent Gary Medvigy, a Republican -- partisan elections are listed on the ballot in the primary election.
There are also a number of propositions on the ballot. They are:
--An emergency medical services levy renewal in the town of Yacolt.
--A replacement programs and operations levy in the Green Mountain School District.
--A property tax levy for fire protection and emergency medical services for East County Fire and Rescue.
--An emergency medical services levy renewal for Clark County Emergency Medical Service District No. 1.
The propositions need a simple majority to pass.
Voters must return their ballots by Aug. 6 to have their vote counted. Mailed-in ballots must be postmarked that day, and dropped-off ballots must be returned to a voting site by no later than 8 p.m. For a full list of voting sites and a sample ballot, visit www.clarkvotes.org.
Voters who don't receive a ballot by July 25 should contact the Clark County Elections Office at 564-397-2345 to request a replacement. Voters can also visit the Elections Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver. Email requests for new ballots can be sent to elections@clark.wa.gov, or mail requests to Clark County Elections Office, P.O. Box 8815, Vancouver, WA 98666-8815.
For more information about local elections and the candidates, visit www.columbian.com/elections.