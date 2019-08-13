Aug. 13-- Aug. 13--The suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery near Olympia was arrested that afternoon allegedly hiding under a bed.
It all started about 9:20 a.m. Monday at the Our Community Credit Union branch on Sexton Drive Northwest. The suspect, whom tellers recognized as a regular customer at the branch, demanded $200,000 in cash and implied he had a gun, according to Sgt. Jason Casebolt with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving in a silver SUV, Casebolt said. Investigators traced the SUV's license plate to a home near Shelton, where deputies arrested a woman who allegedly drove the SUV.
Shortly after that, deputies got a tip that the suspect was still in the home and found him hiding under a bed, Casebolt said. They also recovered cash from the bank totaling less than $7,000.
The credit union was closed for the rest of the day.