July 26-- Jul. 26--KELOWNA, British Columbia -- A day after battling through a 10-inning setback, the Pippins came out flat on Thursday and could get little going at the plate or on the mound.
Buried in a 10-run deficit after just four innings, Yakima Valley went on to fall 11-1 in the second game of its West Coast League series against the Kelowna Falcons at Elks Stadium.
Starter Bo Henderson struggled with control, walking eight, and exited with one out in the fourth inning having yielded seven earned runs. Darius Garcia took over for Henderson and gave up a three-run home run to Ezra Samperi.
Yakima Valley's four pitchers combined for 13 walks.
The Pippins avoided the shutout thanks to James Bell's one-out RBI single in the ninth inning.
Nick DiCarlo led off the game with a triple but was stranded, and Aidan Welch, who scored on Bell's single, doubled in the second inning but was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
The Pippins, who racked up 14 hits during Wednesday's 9-8 loss, finish the series against the Falcons on Friday and return home to host Ridgefield on Saturday.