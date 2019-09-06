Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--SKAMANIA -- Completed in 1918, the mile-long trail to the top of Beacon Rock is the oldest part of Beacon Rock State Park, but it represents a small fraction of what the 5,400-acre park has to offer.
Even if you're not sure exactly what you want to do for the day, heading east from Vancouver to Beacon Rock State Park will give you many options.
Thirty-five miles from Vancouver, the park encompasses inland and waterfront recreation, camping and day-use areas, as well as trails that welcome people, horses and dogs.
Senior Park Aide Ian Navarrette said many people are surprised to find that the park is more than just the Beacon Rock Trail.
Perhaps that's because the parking lot for Beacon Rock Trail is right along Highway 14, and the other parts of the park are somewhat hidden down side roads.
All of the access roads are west of the Beacon Rock parking lot.
Every area offers unique features along with trails that differ in length and difficulty. Dogs are welcome in most of the park unless otherwise posted. Restrooms are found at each trailhead.
Beacon Rock State Park
Things to know before you go:
--Beacon Rock State Park is open 8 a.m. to dusk with exception of the campgrounds, which is first come, first served.
--All parking requires either a one-day ($11.50) or annual ($35) Discover Pass. Passes are available at the park.
--Maps and hike descriptions can be found at parks.state.wa.us/474/Beacon-Rock.
--If you are planning to launch a boat, you will need either a $30 annual launch permit or a $7 daily launch permit, as well as a Discover Pass.
--All fishing requires a license.
--Sport-reward fishing requires registration the day before and a fishing license. For registration and other details, go to www.pikeminnow.org
Doetsch day-use area
To get to Doetsch day-use area from Vancouver, head east on Highway 14 and take a right on Doetsch Ranch Road. If you get to Beacon Rock, you have gone just a bit too far.
A paved trail here forms a 1.5-mile loop around what used to be a pasture.
Not only is fishing allowed in this spot, from May through September, it could pay. This is one of many sites for the Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program, which pays at least $5 a fish. Registration is required one day in advance. The average catch for this site in 2018 was nine fish a day.
Beacon Rock
The Beacon Rock Trailhead, located directly off Highway 14 on the south side, splits into two trails: Beacon Rock and River to Rock.
From a distance, it's difficult to see the path to the top of Beacon Rock, leaving you to wonder how you're supposed to make that climb. But once you reach the trailhead, you will find the wooden-plank path and handrail that make the 848-foot climb manageable. The 52 switchbacks provide spots to rest and take in the view.
If you're looking for something more daring, you can try one of 150 approved climbing routes, Navarrette said.
The River to Rock Trail runs through a wetland area and along Ridell Lake. Then it continues all the way down to the Columbia River. This trail can also be accessed by the boat launch parking lot.
Lower Picnic Area
The turnoff for this area is on the north side of Highway 14 past the ranger station and just before the Beacon Rock parking lot.
The lower picnic area is home to a small playground, some picnic tables, a shelter with running water and the Hamilton Mountain Trailhead.
From this trailhead, you have four options for routes to the top: three difficult and one moderate.
The Hamilton Mountain Trail offers many rewards on the way to the summit, which boasts a panoramic view of the Columbia River.
Two hikers coming off the mountain, Deb Helman and her friend Holly Morrison, said the hike was worth the effort.
"The waterfall was beautiful," Helman said.
Upper Picnic Area
To get to this area from Vancouver, take a left off Highway 14 onto Kueffler Road. The turnoff for this road is to the left of the park headquarters building.
The Equestrian Trailhead splits into five routes, two rated difficult and three moderate. This is the only trailhead that allows horses, bicycles and hikers.
Navarrette said these are some of his favorite trails. He said they are quieter than the other trails, with lots of berries to pick.