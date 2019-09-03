CHICAGO _ Without Javier Baez and Kris Bryant, the Cubs proved Tuesday that they still have enough talent to remain in contention for a National League playoff berth.
Ben Zobrist provided a spark Jon Lester wriggled out of jams, and home runs by Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber and Nicholas Castellanos helped the Cubs pull away in a 6-1 victory over the Mariners.
The victory (75-63) kept the Cubs three games behind the Cardinals in the National League Central with 24 games remaining. The Cubs currently hold the second NL wild-card spot, 2 { games ahead of the Phillies (72-65).
Zobrist, making his first appearance since May 6 _ shortly before he and his wife, Julianna, filed for divorce _ drew a leadoff walk in the third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Castellanos.
In the top of the fifth, Zobrist made a sliding stop in shallow right field to rob Kyle Seager of an RBI single. And in the bottom of the inning, Zobrist executed a bunt single that set up a three-run home run by Castellanos, his 23rd of the season and his 12th with the Cubs.
Contreras, who was activated before the game after suffering a right hamstring strain Aug. 3, launched a 450-foot home run in his first at-bat in the second off former American League Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez.
Baez missed his second consecutive start because of a sore left thumb and Bryant was scratched because of right knee soreness. Both might return Thursday night for the opener of a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park.
But Schwarber strengthened his case to remain in the lineup full time with a 3-for-3 performance. Schwarber, batting second for the first time this season, ripped his 33rd home run in the seventh.
Lester (12-9) worked out of three bases-loaded jams with strikeouts, and he covered first base on the back end of a double play in the third. He struck out a season-high nine in a six-inning, 110-pitch performance.
