CHICAGO _ Ben Zobrist has no regrets about taking time off from his career to handle family matters in the wake of divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna, and isn't sure this will be his final season.
Zobrist returned to the Cubs for the stretch run Sunday after leaving the team in May before deciding in July that he wanted to return.
"It was a very easy decision for me, very easy," Zobrist said Sunday at a news conference at Wrigley Field in his first public comments about his situation since his departure. "Because I'm a 100% focus type of person and I knew at that moment there was no way I could be here and be focused while I was here.
"I didn't want to give half effort while I was here and think about where my head and heart really were. So I knew that for at least a period of time I had to fully put myself back in Nashville (Tenn.) at home with my family, doing everything I could to keep my family together. That was my focus.
"That's where my heart was at the time, and that's where my heart remains. I'm here now because my heart feels like while I'm here at the field I can put 100% into it. And I can really get after it with my teammates, so I'm really looking forward to that push down the stretch."
Zobrist was on the bench Sunday afternoon against the Brewers and likely won't start Monday's game against the Mariners, manager Joe Maddon said.
Zobrist, 38, said he's still getting his timing back after sitting out so long. He hit .189 during his minor-league rehab stint, but he believes he can help contribute from the leadoff spot if given the opportunity. He was grateful to the Cubs for giving him the chance to take time off and admitted he wasn't sure he would return.
"I didn't know if I would come back at all, just because I'm not sure how much more baseball I'm going to be playing anyways," he said. "But the timing is right for me to be here now, and I feel good about that. I feel good about just doing what I can to help the club down the stretch here and hopefully push into the playoffs and a lot further than that."
Zobrist was greeted warmly by his teammates and other personnel. He came back and secretly spoke with the team in June, asking for their patience during his leave of absence.
"The guys have been awesome," he said. "They've been so supportive throughout this time but also just welcoming. Honestly, there's a part of me that's a little overwhelmed with how much it feels like they've wanted me back and wanted me here.
"I don't feel like I make that much of an impact in the clubhouse or with the guys, but they've certainly made me feel that way. This has always been a special place, ever since I came here in 2016. It's a special clubhouse, special people in this organization, and the team in there are like my brothers.
"They're very supportive and just so encouraging and challenging at the same time. They bring out the best in me."
The Cubs front office, in turn, gave Zobrist his space, telling him to take care of his family and take all the time he needed before making a decision on whether to return. Not every organization gives its employees that much time to tend to personal matters, which is a credit to the Cubs.
"I don't think I've seen it actually dealt with in this manner," Maddon said. "I've been around some guys that have gone through some tough moments."
Maddon credited the Cubs owners, the Ricketts family, and President Theo Epstein and general manger Jed Hoyer for letting Zobrist put family before work.
"To have the empathy to really attempt to understand what the man is going through and realize there's something more important than actually playing this game ... " Maddon said. "I like when people understand that."
Maddon pointed out baseball is not life or death. It's just a sport played by humans who go through the same things as everyone else.
"We play a game," he said. "This is about Zo and his family and his kids. So I think the way we handled it was perfectly right. And I'd like to believe we'd permit that latitude to other people, too, if in fact the person demonstrates those kind of feelings.
"He's the one that precipitated how he felt and what he wanted to do. And I think it was perfect."
The Cubs also allowed Tommy La Stella not to report to Triple-A Iowa in 2016 for personal reasons.
"That's what I appreciate about working here," Maddon said. "There is an understanding about the humanity of this whole thing. It is a game, and personal life does matter."
During his time in Nashville, Zobrist said he "sparsely" paid attention to the Cubs, who have been up and own all year but managed to enter September in the division and wild-card playoff races.
"Yes, I would check the scores," he said. "I would watch some of the highlights and things like that. I don't think one time I sat and watched a game, all the way, 3 { hours through. That's not me. I've never been like that.
"I'd just check the scores and check on how guys were doing, and I always have checked the standings and knowing kind of where the team is at and how they were doing."
Zobrist said he's still "focused on right now" and doesn't plan to think about retirement yet. As for his family, he said "there is no perfect family in life." He joked that his kids were more interested in getting a dog than in watching him play.
He said he still is trying to reconcile with his wife and is hopeful it will happen.
"This career is an incredible career," he said. "I love this career. But that's the reason why I took time off, to see what I could do there. To see what I could do taking care of my kids and making sure that they were OK going through this scenario. And yeah that's my hope and prayer."
Zobrist wouldn't said whether the attempted reconciliation was working.
"That's a loaded question," he said with a laugh. "All I can say is one way or the other, nothing has gone any further. There's no legal action or anything like that happening right now, but a period of stability and patience is where we're at."
