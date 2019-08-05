Painting or staining your home exterior does more than improve appearances. It can also extend the life of your siding and save you money in the long run. Curious just how many benefits are hidden in this low-cost home upgrade? These are the top six _ and some might surprise you.
1. Increased curb appeal
It may be obvious that a brand-new coat of paint or stain impacts your home's "look." But it's how that look appears to _ and influences _ individuals that makes curb appeal a top benefit. First, if you're painting to enjoy your home more, you'll love seeing the transformation for yourself. Second, if you're putting your home on the market, buyers will appreciate the crisp, clean exterior.
2. A modern aesthetic
Whether you're staying or selling, the impression you make on the outside of your home can be just as important as any improvement you make inside. And old, out-of-fashion exterior colors or faded stain can make your home look just as old and out-of-fashion all around. This project gives you a chance to bring an outdated home exterior into modern times, so onlookers can only imagine how gorgeous your interiors are.
3. High impact at a low cost
On average, it costs $1,500 to $4,000 to paint or stain a home exterior, according to HomeAdvisor's True Cost Guide. That's nearly the same average as installing new countertops ($2,000-$4,000) or flooring ($1,500-$4,500). And yet, this project covers a larger surface and can completely transform your home.
4. A coat of armor
A new layer of paint or stain isn't just a decorative choice. That layer protects and defends your siding against elements like harsh weather, pests and UV exposure. This will slow deterioration and fading, and can save you from expensive repairs. In fact, you can often extend the life of your siding by several years by keeping up with the paint or stain.
5. A close inspection
A convenient side benefit of this project is that most painting professionals will do a close inspection of the surface and identify any existing (or future) issues. Your painting pro may find that you need serious repairs, mold remediation or a full siding replacement. And many homeowners have been able to get ahead of infestations after their inspections turned up evidence of termites. Being proactive about a potential termite problem can save you tons in damage
6. A personal touch
This benefit is just for you. Are you tired of the hue you bought into? Does your home's periwinkle blue or primer white exterior make you feel like your house isn't your home? There are a number of trendy and timeless shades that would add that personal touch you've been missing. Talk to a painting pro near you about the colors you love and how you can use them to transform your home.
