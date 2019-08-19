If you like California Pizza Kitchen _ and who doesn't? _ but you don't want the bother of eating at a restaurant, you can now pick up a fresh (not frozen) pizza to bake at home. We tried our favorite, the Thai Chicken, and it tasted just like it does at the restaurant. It costs the same, too, which is a great deal for the restaurant, which takes in the same money without having to cover much of the overhead.
Size: 1 regular pizza
Price: $15.39 (Thai Chicken pizza)
Available: California Pizza Kitchen locations
___
(c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):