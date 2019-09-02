The new nacho tortilla crunch Goldfish elevates what makes the original Goldfish such an iconic snack. Each bite of the baked (never fried) fish cracker elicits a truly "epic crunch." The nacho flavoring brings just enough subtle tanginess to the cracker and doesn't overpower the taste buds with Doritos-level intensity. Through restraint, you'll contemplate eating the whole bag in one sitting.
Size: 5.5 ounces
Price: $1.99
Available: Grocery stores, including Target and Walmart
___
(c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):