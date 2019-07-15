Start your morning off with a sweet sugar buzz and leave the toaster behind, because Pop Tarts just became a cereal. The traditional Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart has been shrunk down to a slightly puffed cereal you can enjoy as a snack or in a bowl with milk.

Size: 11.2 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocery stores

___

(c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):

St. Louis Post-Dispatch