Start your morning off with a sweet sugar buzz and leave the toaster behind, because Pop Tarts just became a cereal. The traditional Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tart has been shrunk down to a slightly puffed cereal you can enjoy as a snack or in a bowl with milk.
Size: 11.2 ounces
Price: $3.99
Available: Grocery stores
___
(c)2019 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):