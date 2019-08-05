The new Taco Bell Fire Tortilla Chips offer the best of spicy snacks, a heat you can definitely feel without being so hot that you can't appreciate the taste. Like any good tortilla chip, it's firm and crunchy. Unlike many other tortilla chips, this one will leave you reaching for your water bottle and appreciating a spicy aftertaste.
Size: 11 ounces
Price: $3
Available: Grocery stores
