Fiction
1."Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) A dramatization of American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
2."The New Girl," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $28.99) The chief of Israeli intelligence partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter has been kidnapped.
3."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
4."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
5."City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $28) Young women romp through the theater world of 1940s New York City.
6."Knife," by Jo Nesbo (Knopf: $27.95) Harry Hole starts over with the Oslo police cold case office, investigating a serial rapist and killer from his past.
7."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
8."Summer of '69," by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $28) A family deals with a son in Vietnam, a protesting daughter and other dark secrets.
9."Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid," by Jeff Kinney (Amulet: $13.99) Rowley Jefferson agrees to be the biographer for his best friend Greg Heffley while writing in a diary of his own.
10."Mrs. Everything," by Jennifer Weiner (Atria: $28) The lives of two sisters from the 1950s to the present as they struggle to find their place in a rapidly evolving world.
