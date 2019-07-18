Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
2."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
3."Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $27) A divorced father confronts his actions when his ex-wife drops off their two kids at his place and disappears.
4."City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $28) Young women romp through the theater world of 1940s New York City.
5."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
6."Mrs. Everything," by Jennifer Weiner (Atria: $28) The lives of two sisters from the 1950s to the present as they struggle to find their place in a rapidly evolving world.
7."Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid," by Jeff Kinney (Amulet: $13.99) Rowley Jefferson agrees to be the biographer for his best friend, Greg Heffley, while writing in a diary of his own.
8."Summer of '69 by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown: $28) A family deals with a son in Vietnam, a protesting daughter and other dark secrets.
9."This Storm," by James Ellroy (Knopf: $29.95) A body is unearthed in Griffith Park in the wake of Pearl Harbor.
10."Big Sky," by Kate Atkinson (Little, Brown: $28) Detective Jackson Brodie uncovers a sinister network in a sleepy seaside town.
