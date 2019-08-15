Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) A dramatization of American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
2."The New Girl," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $28.99) The chief of Israeli intelligence partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter has been kidnapped.
3."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
4."The Lager Queen of Minnesota," by J. Ryan Stradal (Pamela Dorman Books: $26) A family is torn when their father leaves their shared inheritance all to his youngest daughter.
5."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother, who cannot read English, unearthing a history rooted in Vietnam.
6."City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $28) Young women romp through the theater world of 1940s New York City.
7."Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $27) A father confronts his perception of his actions when his ex-wife drops their two kids at his place and disappears.
8."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
9."Lady in the Lake," by Laura Lippman (Morrow: $26.99) A middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter pursues the murder of a young woman in 1960s Baltimore.
10."Chances Are," by Richard Russo (Knopf: $26.95) Three college friends in their 60s reunite on Martha's Vineyard and recall the mysterious disappearance of the woman each of them loved.
