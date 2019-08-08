Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) A dramatization of American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
2."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
3."The New Girl," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $28.99) The chief of Israeli intelligence partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter has been kidnapped.
4."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
5."Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $27) A divorced father confronts his perception of his actions when his ex-wife drops off their two kids at his place and disappears.
6."The Lager Queen of Minnesota," by J. Ryan Stradal (Pamela Dorman Books: $26) A family is torn when their father leaves their shared inheritance all to his youngest daughter.
7."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
8."One Good Deed," by David Baldacci (Grand Central: $29) A World War II veteran on parole must find a killer in a small town or face going back to jail.
9."City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $28) A group of young women romp through the theater world of 1940s New York City.
10."The Gifted School," by Bruce Holsinger (Riverhead: $26) A group of friends and parents are nearly destroyed when an exclusive school for gifted children opens.
