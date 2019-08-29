Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
___
Fiction
1."The Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
2."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
3."Dog Man for Whom the Ball Rolls," by Dav Pilkey (Graphic: $12.99) Dog Man finds himself the target of an all-new supervillain.
4."Inland," by Tea Obreht (Random House: $27) A frontierswoman in 1893 Arizona Territory awaits the return of her husband and elder sons.
5."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
6."The New Girl," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $28.99) The chief of Israeli intelligence partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter has been kidnapped.
7."Chances Are," by Richard Russo (Knopf: $26.95) Three college friends in their 60s reunite on Martha's Vineyard, recall the mysterious disappearance of the woman each of them loved.
8."Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $27) A divorced father confronts his perception of his actions when his ex-wife drops off their two kids at his place and disappears.
9."Dangerous Man," by Robert Crais (G.P. Putnam's Sons: $28) Elvis Cole and Joe Pike attempt to determine why a young Los Angeles bank teller was seized by kidnappers.
10."The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas (Balzer plus Bray: $17.99) A 16-year-old girl witnesses the police shooting of her childhood friend.
___
