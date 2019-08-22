Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
___
Fiction
1."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
2."Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) A dramatization of American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida
3."Dangerous Man," by Robert Crais (G.P Putnam's Sons: $28) Elvis Cole and Joe Pike try to determine why a young Los Angeles bank teller was seized by kidnappers.
4."The New Girl," by Daniel Silva (Harper: $28.99) The chief of Israeli intelligence partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter has been kidnapped.
5."The Turn of the Key," by Ruth Ware (Gallery Books: $27.99) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.
6."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
7."Hippie," by Paulo Coelho (Knopf: $25.95) A young Brazilian with dreams of become a writer, sets off on a journey in search of a deeper meaning for his life.
8."Chances Are," by Richard Russo (Knopf: $26.95) Three college friends in their 60s reunite on Martha's Vineyard and recall the mysterious disappearance of the woman each of them loved.
9."Lady in the Lake," by Laura Lippman (Morrow: $26.99) A middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter pursues the murder of a young woman in 1960s Baltimore.
10."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
___
