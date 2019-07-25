Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens (G.P Putnam's Sons: $26) A young woman living on her own in the coastal marshes of North Carolina becomes a murder suspect.
2."On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous," by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family's history rooted in Vietnam.
3."City of Girls," by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $28) Young women romp through the theater world of 1940s New York City.
4."Fleishman Is in Trouble," by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $27) A divorced father confronts his actions when his ex-wife drops off their two kids at his place and disappears.
5."Nickel Boys," by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $24.95) A dramatization of American history told through the story of two boys sentenced to a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.
6."Normal People," by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $26) A high school star athlete and a loner connect while attending Trinity College in Dublin.
7."Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid," by Jeff Kinney (Amulet: $13.99) Rowley Jefferson agrees to be the biographer for his best friend Greg Heffley while writing in a diary of his own.
8."Exhalation," by Ted Chiang (Knopf: $25.95) An alien scientist makes a shocking discovery and eight other short sci-fi stories.
9."Fall: or, Dodge in Hell," by Neal Stephenson (Morrow: $35) The owner of a multibillion-dollar gaming company pronounced brain dead, awakes to a strange new world .
10."Under Currents," by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's: $28.99) A young man returns to his small hometown, struggling to overcome drama and abuse.
