Saturday's shooting at an El Paso, Texas, mall hit close to home for Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, who said he was leaving the campaign trail to return to his hometown.
"We know there's a lot of injury, a lot o suffering in El Paso right now," O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, said from Las Vegas, his voice quaking with emotion. "I am incredibly saddened, and it is very hard to think about this. But I'll tell you El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I"m going back there right now to be with my community, with my hometown."
O'Rourke represented El Paso for three terms in Congress after serving on the El Paso City Council.
"I ask for everyone's strength for El Paso right now, everyone's resolve that this not continue happening in this country," O'Rourke said.
