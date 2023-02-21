WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States could bar tens of thousands of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from claiming asylum under a proposal unveiled on Tuesday that would be the most wide-ranging attempt yet by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to deter people from crossing the border without authorization.

Under the new rules, migrants who fail to use existing legal pathways for U.S. entry or seek protection in countries they pass through en route to the United States would automatically be considered ineligible for asylum unless they qualify for certain exceptions.



