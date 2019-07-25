COLUMBUS, Ohio _ Joe Biden is the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump in Ohio right now, a new poll shows.
The former vice president tops Trump by 8 points, 50% to 42%, in a new poll from Quinnipiac University.
However, several other Democrats are essentially tied with the Republican president, the survey shows:
_ Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders comes within 1 percentage point, with 45% to Trump's 46%.
_ Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren matches Sanders, trailing Trump 46% to 45%.
_ California Sen. Kamala Harris ties Trump at 44%.
_ South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has an identical outcome, matching Trump at 44%.
_ New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker comes within a point of Trump, 44% to 43%.
Trump won Ohio by more than 8 points in 2016.
"Former Vice President Joseph Biden calls himself a blue-collar guy. With Ohio certainly a blue-collar state, it is no surprise he is the Democrat who runs best against President Donald Trump and is solidly ahead in the Democratic primary in the Buckeye State," said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a release.
"Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far. To get reelected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest. Ohio certainly is key to that plan."
Biden is the clear leader among Ohio Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, although his 31% is far from a majority.
Harris and Sanders have 14% each, Warren nets 13% while Buttigieg receives 6%. Another eight Democratic hopefuls, including Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan, check in at 1%, and 12 more candidates each wind up with less than 1%.
"Vice President Biden's blue-collar roots aren't necessarily the key to his success. It's his half century in Democratic politics and almost universal name recognition," Brown said.
"After all, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is the only native Buckeye in the crowded Democratic pack, yet he is polling at just 1 percent. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also is getting little help from his status as a neighbor.
"The other three coastal candidates _ Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris _ are not getting any."
The telephone poll from July 17 through Monday by the Connecticut university of 1,431 Ohio voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points overall, while the sample of 556 Democrats and independent voters leaning Democratic has an error margin of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.
