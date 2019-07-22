July 22-- Jul. 22--MOSES LAKE -- A program at Big Bend Community College that trains students to work with medical simulation equipment has received provisional accreditation from the world's largest accreditation organization in that field.
The Simulation Technology program was notified of provisional accreditation by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Provisional accreditation is good for two years. Program administrators can apply for full accreditation after two years.
The accreditation process is a "peer-reviewed, customized evaluation of a simulation program," said communications coordinator Tiffany Sukola. The evaluators "look at several factors including program structure, long-term plans and teaching outcomes. The Big Bend program was commended for having state of the art labs and simulators, an innovative curriculum and staff and instructors who were highly qualified industry experts."
"Obtaining provisional accreditation is a huge accomplishment for our program," said program coordinator Dana Borschowa. "This validates what we have been doing here, and it's nice to see our hard work paying off."
Big Bend is one of the first community colleges in Washington to offer a medical simulation degree. Students who complete the program are ready for "entry level employment in simulation centers and laboratories, where they'll run realistic simulation scenarios for healthcare providers, first responders and even military personnel," Sukola wrote. "The program also offers simulation operator and simulation educator certificates."