July 21-- Jul. 21--RIDGEFIELD -- Ridgefield Raptors fans have become all too accustomed to seeing this sight.
Once again, a close game quickly went south as the Raptors' bullpen imploded in the eighth inning of a 12-5 defeat to the Portland Pickles on Saturday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.
Leading 5-4 entering the frame, the Raptors allowed eight runs on seven hits and two errors as Portland recaptured the lead and in a big way, leading 12-5 when the 32-minute inning mercifully ended.
It's the seventh time the Raptors have allowed double-digit runs in defeat this season, and in four of those Ridgefield led entering the sixth inning.
On Saturday, it spoiled a gritty start Joey Martin (Kansas State), who allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. He was gifted a lead courtesy of a three-run fourth inning by the Raptors, highlighted by Dusty Garcia's home run.
The Raptors totaled nine hits compared to the Pickles' 13. But the home side also committed four errors, another chapter in a tough go defensively the past month after leading the league in fielding percentage through the first 30 days.
Ridgefield (4-5) also fell three games back of South Division leader Corvallis (6-1), who beat Walla Walla 10-3 Saturday.
The Raptors' series with the Pickles concludes at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the RORC.
3 key moments
Avoiding disaster -- It could have been a nightmare start for the Raptors. Instead it was only disappointing. After the Pickles opened with three straight singles and a 1-0 lead, pitcher Joey Martin (Kansas State) got the next three batters to flyout, strikeout and groundout. The latter was a stellar snag by Raptor shortstop Jonny Weaver (Grand Canyon) on a one-hopper before firing over to Michael Hicks to end the frame.
Not welcome here -- Raptor centerfielder Dusty Garcia (Arizona State) took the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning over the right-field fence and into a crowd of shirtless Pickles' fans. It tied the game at 2-2 and kickstarted a Raptor rally that included a two-RBI single by Michael Yourg (San Diego) to give Ridgefield a 4-2 lead.
Catch of the year -- With the twilight sky at 9 p.m. already providing a challenge to outfielders, a looping line drive was hit straight at Raptor centerfielder Dusty Garcia in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, it was a situation in the Pickles' favor. But Garcia tracked it and at the last second dove forward, snagging the ball just before it hit the turf to preserve his squad's 5-4 lead.
3 key players
Michael Yourg -- The University of San Diego sophomore was 1 for 5 with a go-ahead two-RBI hit in the fourth inning.
John Jensen -- The UC Irvine senior went 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs for the Pickles.
Dusty Garcia -- The Arizona State University sophomore made a "play of the year"-candidate catch in center field and smashed a solo home run.
3 numbers
1 -- At-bat it took for Willie Cano (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) to register his first West Coast League hit, an RBI single to right field in the third inning. He finished the day 2 for 3.
7 -- Consecutive Raptors retired to start the game. Catcher Dominic Enbody's infield single was Ridgefield's first baserunner.
7 -- Consecutive Pickles who reached base to start the decisive eighth inning. That included five hits, one error and one walk to score five runs before Wesley Harper earned a punch out to end the run.
PICKLES 12, RAPTORS 5
Portland 110 002 080--12 13 2
Ridgefield 001 310 000--5 9 4
Portland
Pitching -- Daniel Naughton 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 K; Jack Noble 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K; Colin Suter 1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K; Jonathan Kelly 2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K; Trent Bixby 1 IP, 1 BB, 1 K; Highlights -- John Jensen 4-5, 2 R, 3 RBI; Gabe Skoro 2-5, R, RBI; Kyle Manzardo 2-5, R, RBI; Thomas Rudinsky 1-5, R, 2 RBI; Everett Lau 1-4, R; Kyle Velazquez 2-4, 2B, 3 R; Jon Burghardt 1-5, R, 2 RBI.
Ridgefield
Pitching -- Joey Martin 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K; Trask Telesmanich 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB; Brandon Steele 3 H, 3 ER; Wesley Harper .2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K; Matt Olstead .1 IP, 2 H, 1 R; Braihan Calderon 1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K; Highlights -- Willie Cano 2-3, RBI; Dominic Enbody 1-4, R; Michael Hicks 1-3, R; Dusty Garcia 1-4, HR; Brody Barnum 1-5, R; Cameron Repetti 2-4, RBI; Michael Yourg 1-5, 2 RBI.