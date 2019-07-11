July 11-- Jul. 11--One big crooked number made the difference for the Pippins on Wednesday.
Barely.
Breaking a 3-3 tie with five runs in the sixth inning, Yakima Valley cruised into the ninth and then held on to beat the Northwest Honkers 8-6 in a nonleague game at Yakima County Stadium.
The big inning got a generous start from the Honkers when three of YV's first five batters drew walks, including Eddy Pelc's bases-loaded free pass to break the tie. James Bell followed with a two-run single and Luke Schwartz then singled in another run for a 7-3 lead. Bell later scored on a wild pitch.
Quick work from relievers Jack Gonzales and Mark Woinarowicz carried that 8-3 lead into the ninth, but that's when the trouble started.
The Honkers pounced on Nick Brown for three runs and had the tying run on first with no outs. But Brown buckled down, getting a nifty 4-6-3 double play followed by an infield putout to end the game.
Schwartz, the No. 9 hitter, finished 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI and Bell, who batted in front of Schwartz, was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBI. Noah Andrews also had two hits and stole a base.
YV starter Tyler Frazier worked 5 2/3 innings with 83 pitches for the win, allowing one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk.
The Pippins play another nonleague game against the Honkers on Thursday before resuming WCL play on Friday hosting Port Angeles.