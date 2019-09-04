Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--ANACORTES -- The Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department is working with community members to develop a plan for a bike skills park at a former city dump in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The former dump, at A Avenue and 38th Street, was capped and closed in 2009, the parks department wrote on an FAQ page on the city's website.
The proposed skills park would sit on 1.5 acres of the former dump and feature recreational trails and a track for riders to practice skills. The park would be dirt and gravel and be open only to nonmotorized bikes.
Fidalgo Trail Riders, a group of mountain bikers, has been working since 2013 to find property for a bike skills park, according to its website.
The Anacortes Forest Advisory Board approved moving forward with the idea at a June meeting.
Jonn Lunsford said the Parks and Recreation Department is applying for permits from the city. He said if the permits are approved they will be presented to Skagit County Public Health, which oversees landfill capping, for review.
The proposal would then go to the Anacortes City Council.
Several community members who live nearby the former dump have raised concerns over how the proposed bike skills park would impact wildlife in the forest lands.
Two neighbors, Arlene Cook and Annette Macartney, said wildlife use a meadow that has grown atop the former dump, and that the site is nearby wetlands and a beaver pond.
Lunsford said the public can comment on the proposal by emailing parks department staff at coaparks@cityofanacortes.org.
-- Anacortes American reporter Richard Walker contributed to this report.
-- Reporter Jacqueline Allison: jallison@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2145, Twitter: @Jacqueline_SVH