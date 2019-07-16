CHICAGO _ The Blackhawks saved some salary-cap space Tuesday when they traded center Artem Anisimov to the Senators for veteran center Zack Smith.
The Hawks will have an extra $1.3 million to work with after swapping Anisimov and his $4.55 million cap hit for the 31-year-old Smith, who has two years left on his deal with a $3.25 million cap hit.
Smith, who had nine goals and 19 assists for the Senators last season, has 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games.
Anisimov has been a better offensive player than Smith, including last season, when he had 15 goals and 22 assists. But Smith has been better at faceoffs, an area the Hawks are determined to improve.
Smith has won 50.7% of his career faceoffs at even strength, well ahead of Anisimov's 45.9% rate.
The move will make it easier for the Hawks to sign restricted free agent Brendan Perlini, who is expected to receive a salary in the $2 million range.
The Hawks have about $3.3 million of cap space, according to capfriendly.com, with two or three roster spots to fill.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):