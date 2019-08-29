Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--MOSES LAKE -- Boat owners have the chance to show off their ships and celebrate the last days of summer by joining a boat parade on Moses Lake Saturday afternoon. Sailors will leave from Blue Heron Park at about 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The course takes boats from Blue Heron east toward the Cascade Valley shoreline, said organizer Mick Hansen. Boats then turn south to the southwest point of Cascade Valley, around the point then north to Cascade Marina and Cascade Park. From the park boats will sail toward the Alder Street Fill, then down the lake shore by Broadway Avenue and Marina Drive. Boats sail south along Marina Drive to the Hallmark Inn, then head home. "The shoreline along Northshore Drive is very shallow, so mid-lake will be about as close as we will be able to come to maintain the four-foot depth," according to information from the organizers.
"No entry fee, no prizes, just fun," the press release said.
"It's about a 10-mile course," Hansen said, and should take about two hours. Boaters should get to Cascade Valley at about 5:20 p.m., Hansen said, but all times are approximate. Boats should reach Cascade Marina by about 6 p.m. and pass Michael's on the Lake at about 6:30 p.m.
Boat owners "can join in at any point along the way and leave at any point along the way," Hansen said. Captains and crews are invited to decorate their ships too.
Hansen already has finished his boat -- well, actually he's decorated three boats. Liberty Island, featuring the Statue of Liberty, will lead the parade. Nessie the Loch Ness monster will sail about halfway through, and the Great Whale will bring up the rear. "I actually will be in the whale," Hansen said. "Moby Mick, that's the name we put on the whale."
It's been a couple of decades since Moses Lake hosted a boat parade. The lake and the town once had a yacht club that sponsored parades, but both the club and parades eventually ended.
"We got the idea about a year ago," Hansen said. It seemed like fun, and a good way to promote Moses Lake. "That's when I started building these sea monsters." He said he's open to building additional ones, if he finds an affordable boat and comes up with a good idea.
Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at education@columbiabasinherald.com.