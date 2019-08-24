Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--The body of an Oregon man who went missing earlier this week in the Columbia River was recovered Friday morning near the Interstate 5 Bridge.
Stephen Coward, 56, of Hillsboro was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday swimming near Sand Island. Friends called 911 when they saw Coward disappear under the water after struggling to return to shore, according to a press release from the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded about 8 a.m. Friday for a report of a body in the river near the I-5 Bridge, the sheriff's office said, and recovered Coward's body.