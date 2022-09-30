BOISE, Idaho — Boise State delivered a lackluster first half before its defense and running game kicked into high gear Friday, delivering a 35-13 victory over San Diego State.
A lot had happened since Boise State’s disappointing 27-10 loss at UTEP a week ago. A new offensive coordinator in former Broncos head coach Dirk Koetter, who took over for the fired Tim Plough. A new starting quarterback in Taylen Green, who moves into the position after senior Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.
But at halftime against San Diego State, it was the same old story for Boise State’s offense. The Broncos were down 13-0. They have just 33 points in five first halves this year, and 20 of those came against in the team’s only other home game so far in 2022.
Not only that, but Green was replaced by Sam Vidlak at quarterback in the second quarter. Nothing the Broncos did produced any points.
The second half was a different story, and it started with the defense, which got an interception on a horrible pass from Braxton Burmeister. JL Skinner then knocked Burmeister out of the game with a big hit, and the Aztecs’ offense was a disaster.
Meanwhile, Boise State had its running game in high gear and took advantage of a tired San Diego State defense.
