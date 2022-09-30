SPORTS-LIVE-UPDATES-BOISE-STATES-DEFENSE-3-ID.jpg

Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak unleashes a 53-yard pass against San Diego State in a Mountain West contest, Friday in Boise. The Broncos beat the Aztecs 35-13.

 Darin Oswald/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State delivered a lackluster first half before its defense and running game kicked into high gear Friday, delivering a 35-13 victory over San Diego State.

A lot had happened since Boise State’s disappointing 27-10 loss at UTEP a week ago. A new offensive coordinator in former Broncos head coach Dirk Koetter, who took over for the fired Tim Plough. A new starting quarterback in Taylen Green, who moves into the position after senior Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal.



