Here are my bold fantasy predictions for the upcoming season:
_ Antonio Brown will not surpass 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards or eight touchdowns for the first time since 2012.
_ The reports of Todd Gurley's fantasy demise are greatly exaggerated. He finishes with 1,600 total yards and 16 touchdowns.
_ Zach Ertz doesn't finish as a top-five fantasy tight end. The Eagles are loaded offensively, and players like Evan Engram, O.J. Howard and Hunter Henry are in line for breakout seasons.
_ Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk are the only running backs in NFL history to gain 1,000 yards rushing AND receiving in the same season. The club will double in size with the addition of Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.
_ The Dallas Cowboys make the leap from good real-life defense to best D/ST in fantasy.
_ Le'Veon Bell won't surpass 300 touches or score more than eight touchdowns while playing in 13 games for the Jets.
_ Lamar Jackson will break the QB record for rushing yards in a game (181 by Colin Kaepernick in 2013), rushing yards in a season (1,039 by Michael Vick in 2006) and rushing touchdowns in a season (14 by Cam Newton in 2011). Running back Mark Ingram will give the Ravens two 1,000-yard rushers.
_ Kyler Murray will finish outside of the Top 20 in the season-ending quarterback rankings.
_ Odell Beckham Jr. sets career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,450) and touchdowns (13) in only 14 games for the Browns.
_ Only one quarterback surpasses 40 touchdowns _ and it isn't Patrick Mahomes. It's Aaron Rodgers, for the third time in his career (2011 and 2016). Mahomes will come close with 38.
