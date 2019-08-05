Parents need to know that "They Called Us Enemy" is a graphic memoir of actor and author George Takei's experience in the Japanese internment camps during World War II, written with collaborators Justin Eisinger and Steven Scotti and illustrated by Harmony Becker. It portrays the racist actions of the U.S. government and how Takei's family responded to them. Takei would achieve worldwide recognition as Sulu on TV's "Star Trek." Some wartime violence, including gunshots, fistfights, and families taken from their homes at gunpoint. Rare use of "hell" and "damn."
WHAT'S THE STORY?
At the start of "They Called Us Enemy," 4-year-old George Takei awakes to hear that his father's country of birth _ Japan _ is at war with the United States. The family is soon uprooted from their home in Los Angeles and taken to a detention camp in Nebraska, leaving almost all of their possessions behind. George and his younger brother Henry adjust to their new circumstances, only gradually coming to grips with the racism and injustice of their situation. Their parents struggle to keep them safe, but also stick to their long-held beliefs of what it means to be an American citizen. As an adult, Takei earns an important role as Sulu on "Star Trek," which later gives him the opportunity to educate people about the internment program, as well as fight for LGBTQ rights.
IS IT ANY GOOD?
This powerful graphic memoir expertly captures the heartbreak of America's Japanese internment camps during World War II and the resilience of those who experienced them. In "They Called Us Enemy," George Takei and his collaborators tell a story rich in historical detail and personal triumph. Much of the narrative is from a child's viewpoint, increasing the impact of the story as George and his brother Henry struggle to understand events that leave adults overwhelmed. As an adult, Takei found fame and fortune, but this book makes it clear that his memories of the trauma are never far away. The injustice that occurred more than seven decades ago has left permanent marks on its victims.
Harmony Becker's black-and-white, manga-influenced illustrations give the sometimes grim narrative a shot of good-humored buoyancy. "They Called Us Enemy" will appeal to a wide range of readers, from Star Trek fans to history buffs to anyone looking for a well-told tale of wartime struggles.
RATING AND CONTENT
Recommended for ages 12 and older
Quality: 5 out of 5
Educational value: 5 out of 5
Positive messages: 5 out of 5
Positive role models: 5 out of 5
Violence: 3 out of 5
Sex: 0 out of 5
Language: 1 out of 5
Drinking, drugs, and smoking: 0 out of 5
BOOK DETAILS
Authors: George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott
Illustrator: Harmony Becker
Genre: Graphic novel
Book type: Non-fiction
Publisher: Top Shelf
Publication date: July 16, 2019
Number of pages: 193
___
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out our ratings and recommendations at www.commonsense.org.
___
(c)2019 Common Sense Media
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO MOMS
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (866) 280-5210 or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.