MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) is replaced by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. 

 Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday he is preaching consistency at the plate despite a demoralizing 0-2 start to the ALCS on the road against hated rivals Houston Astros.

The Bronx Bombers will be relieved to be back on home turf with a rested Gerritt Cole on the mound for Game 3 Saturday in the best-of-seven playoff series, as the offense tries to regroup and keep their World Series ambitions on track.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?