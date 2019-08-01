Aug. 01-- Aug. 1--The U.S. Forest Service plans to shut Boulder Cave for a month to build a new viewing platform at the entrance.
Work will begin Aug. 5 on the cave, which is about 20 miles west of Naches. The cave is scheduled to reopen Sept. 7 before it closes for the winter on Sept. 20. The trail leading to the cave also will be closed but the parking lot and surrounding amenities will remain open.
The new 15-by-30-foot platform with accessible ramps will provide a better view for visitors and protect bats from the fatal white nose syndrome.
The new platform will give people more room to scrape their shoes prior to entering the cave, a necessary precaution in the fight to prevent the spread of white nose syndrome, according to a news release.
Benches will be added as part of the $40,000 project funded by the Secure Rural Schools Self-Determination Act program.