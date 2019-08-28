Aug. 28-- Aug. 28--Clark County Republican Party Chair Earl Bowerman has survived a recall attempt -- for now.
On Tuesday, the party's precinct committee officers voted 68 to 63 to adjourn a special meeting called to consider a recall petition against Bowerman, who was elected chair in January. The meeting was adjourned before the petition could be debated or voted on.
"It is what it is," Bowerman said after the meeting. He declined to comment further.
The petition alleged that Bowerman mismanaged the party's finances, violated bylaws and failed to perform other duties as chair. Bowerman has denied the allegations and posted a lengthy rebuttal on the party's website.
The petition also targeted Brook Pell as the party's vice chair. However, Pell has previously stated that she resigned the position and has moved out of state, a message she reiterated in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
In recent years, two factions of the party have engaged in sometimes bitter fights for control. Bowerman, a loyal supporter of Donald Trump, rose to prominence in local GOP circles after challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican who has at times gone against the president.
The meeting, held at Bethesda Church in Vancouver, lasted about an hour, during which precinct committee officers debated procedural issues, at times testily, before adjourning. Bowerman also resisted calls for him to ask someone else to preside over the proceedings, pointing out that the bylaws gave him the power to chair the meeting.