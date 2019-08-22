MINNEAPOLIS _ A 9-year-old boy drove a car into a recreation building after sunset in Mankato with a Twin Cities man as his passenger and while the youngster's mother was nearby, authorities said.
Police said they will seek charges of child endangerment against the two adults in connection with the crash Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the YMCA's Chesley Skate Park in the 100 block of Jaycee Court shortly before 8:40 p.m. Tuesday and saw the car had hit the building after the boy "accidentally accelerated," a police statement read.
A passenger, a 22-year-old man from Andover, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The boy was unharmed.
Also on the scene was the child's mother.
The skate park, which offers indoor and outdoor space for skateboarding, bicycling, in-line skating and scooter riding, was open at the time of the incident.
The car punched a small hole into one side of the building.
