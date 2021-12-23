The Waterville-Mansfield boys basketball team showed they have learned enough to win this week. But they are still working on putting all of the pieces together to be able to win consistently. On Tuesday, the Shockers beat the Wilson Creek Devils 33-26. They then lost a close game against the Pateros Billygoats 35-39 Friday evening. They then fell to the Wilbur-Creston Wildcats 43-22 on Saturday.
Tuesday night’s victory saw a strong defensive effort by the Shockers that put the pressure on the Devils all night long. Meanwhile, the Shockers adjusted to their opponents strategy of denying the posts from dominating with a strong zone scheme. The guards made the necessary adjustments and showed that, when given the opportunity, they can score plenty of points to win a game. In the second half, the Devils came out with a full court press. But the Shockers proved they have learned from previous games and were able to break the press consistently to secure the win.
Head coach Joel Barnes praised his team’s defense and their leaders in the win.
“We had great help defense and the team played strong together. It was great seeing leaders on the floor to keep our attitudes positive in adversity,” Barnes said.
The game saw strong performances by Kaneem Island, who scored six points including a key fourth-quarter three-pointer, Gavin Haight (12 points and 6 blocks), and Braydon Murison (8 rebounds). But the biggest standout statistics were on defense according to Coach Barnes. Jack Katovich held the Devils’ main scorer to just 8 points and Braydon Murison held the other main scoring option to 7 points.
Friday night’s game against the Billygoats saw the Shockers leading going into the fourth quarter before the foul trouble they got in to early in the game came back to bite them, as the Billygoats were able to secure the comeback.
Saturday's game versus the Wildcats saw the Shockers simply go up against a team that was playing better. But the Shockers continued to play hard, refusing to give up until the final buzzer despite the odds stacked against them.
Statistics for Friday and Saturday’s games were not available at the time this article was written.
The Junior Varsity was also in action this past week. On Friday, the Shockers fell to the Billygoats 24-9. But the team rebounded on Saturday, as they defeated the Wildcats 33-19.
This week, the Shockers (2-6, 2-5 league) only have one game scheduled. On Tuesday, they travelled to Moses Lake Christian Academy to take on the Lions (7-1). Results were not available before press time.