Sept. 04-- Sep. 4--Getting oh so close to playing for a state title last season is providing fuel for two Union High tennis players.
"It was right there the whole time," senior Kyle Mosier said looking back on a 6-3, 6-4 loss in the 4A state doubles semifinal. "It was literally in our hands."
Mosier, who was making his second trip to state, was partnered with freshman Jake Flentke and they were on a roll at Richland. They had a 3-0 lead in the second set.
"We even had two points to go up 4-0," Flentke said.
It was on Mosier's serve that the team from Newport broke back and went on to win.
"They hit some of the best shots in the match to break my serve and it just pushed us down," Mosier said. "I had the better serve, and Jake had way better volleys. It was right there."
Despite being a bit down, the duo was able to recover and place third at state.
Lucky bounces never hurt either.
"We were down set point and I hit a chip that hit the frame (of the racket) and bounced over, and the wind pushed it back," Flentke said. "So we got lucky there."
Now they have that added experience to take into the 4A Greater St. Helens League season.
For Mosier, he said he's never been more excited for the season. He was a first-team all-league singles player last fall after being a first-team doubles player as a sophomore and freshman.
High school sports fall tab 2019
This article is part of The Columbian's High School Fall Sports 2019 special section, published in print on Sept. 1. View it online.
"I really want that state title. For our coach, and the school," Mosier said.
Flentke was part of the 4A GSHL doubles team of the year with Naman Thawani, who qualified for state in singles.
Both Flentke and Mosier have put in a lot of time on the tennis courts to improve their game. They play the whole year round either in USTA tournaments or just hitting on their own. Mosier said they frequently get to the Union High courts at 6 a.m. before school to hit some balls.
"All the good players do it," Mosier said. "You've got to put the work in."
Flentke said reaching state as a freshman last year gave his game new meaning.
"I play USTA tournaments, but this was a different environment because it's the whole team," he said. "It was a different kind of nerves because it's for your school instead of for yourself."
Flentke and Mosier believe Union, which was 13-1 in dual matches last fall and tied with Camas at 7-1 atop the 4A GSHL, could make a run at a state team title as well. The Titans were third at state last year.
"We have the players to do it, now we just have to execute it," Flentke said.
Mosier is just as focused, being this is his final year of high school tennis.
"I just have the end goal," he said. "Eyes on the prize."
What to watch
4A GSHL: Skyview senior Jonathan Hutley, The Columbian's 2019 boys tennis player of the year, will look to improve on his fifth-place finish at state as well as defend his league singles title.
3A GSHL: Prairie sophomore Elijah Nelson returns to defend his singles league title. Mountain View will be stacked again led by sophomore James Bertheau and junior Vincent Hsu, who placed fourth in doubles at state.
2A GSHL: Since moving to 2A in 2016, Columbia River has not lost a league match. The Chieftains return first-team all-league doubles players in seniors Max Firstenburg and Alex Miller, as well as first team all-league singles Wilson Keller, a senior who placed sixth at state in doubles last year.
Key dates
End of October: District tournaments
Early November: Bi-district state qualifiers
May 29-30, 2020: State tournaments at Richland (4A), Kennewick (3A), Seattle (2A)