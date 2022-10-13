Tom Brady invests in pickleball

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and former tennis world number one Kim Clijsters have become owners of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team, joining NBA's LeBron James and Draymond Green as investors in the rapidly growing sport.

Brady and Clijsters are part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management.



