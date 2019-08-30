Aug. 30-- Aug. 30--Brain Freeze Creamery will reopen its Kendall Yards ice cream shop in coming weeks, but has said its South Hill location will remain closed permanently.
The Spokane Valley-based ice cream company, which closed its two stores earlier this month after tax warrants were issued by the Washington State Department of Revenue, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that its store at 1238 W. Summit Parkway in Kendall Yards will reopen "in the next week or so."
The post states the company had planned to close its South Hill shop at 1230 S. Grand Blvd later this year, "as it was just not profitable."
The state revenue department issued two tax warrants against Brain Freeze Creamery for more than $19,780 in unpaid taxes and penalties. A notice dated Aug. 22 and taped to the front door of Brain Freeze Creamery's South Hill store indicated the revenue department revoked the ice cream shop's authorization to conduct business because of tax warrants issued in November and March.
"The plan is to reopen, but we don't know when yet," Richard Purdum, owner of Brain Freeze Creamery, said when contacted by The Spokesman-Review earlier this week. He declined to comment further on the tax issue.
In its Facebook post on Thursday, the company said recent events will not affect its wholesale creamery in Spokane Valley, which sells to area restaurants.
Brain Freeze Creamery -- which offers handmade ice cream in varied flavors -- opened its Kendall Yards shop in 2014 and its South Hill location in 2015.