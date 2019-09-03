ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. _ A long road trip and a long day came to a quick end thanks to the most efficient start the Orioles have received in 2019, though it wasn't enough for a doubleheader sweep at Tropicana Field.
Right-hander Gabriel Ynoa cruised to a season high in innings, but the Orioles bats backing him managed little against a collection of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers in a 2-0 loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader after Baltimore won the first game, 4-2.
Frustrations with the offensive struggles boiled over in the top of the eighth, when Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after arguing a check-swing, strike-three call on pinch-hitter Trey Mancini, kicking dirt on home plate amid his discourse with home plate umpire Lance Barrett.
Ynoa wasn't announced as the Orioles' starter until Hyde's meeting with the media between games and had pitched only once since Aug. 23, an inning of relief against the Washington Nationals in the second game of this eight-game road trip.
He was well rested, but he didn't need many pitches to get through the game. In his 6 1/3 innings _ his most since a career-high eight against the Rays in September 2017 _ Ynoa threw only 67 pitches.
He tossed only eight in the first inning, with a double play started by first baseman Chris Davis' quick grab. The second required eight again. Second baseman Jonathan Villar dove to his right to stab a sharp grounder by Kevin Kiermaier leading off the third, and shortstop Richie Martin ended the 11-pitch inning by ranging in for a nice play to retire Eric Sogard.
Ynoa threw his most pitches in the fourth, with Austin Meadow homering on one of the 13 to break the scoreless tie. On the next play, Martin fell to the ground while backhanding a hard ground ball by Travis d'Arnaud before getting up in time for the out.
A six-pitch sixth preceded trouble in the seventh. After d'Arnaud grounded out to give Ynoa his season high for innings, Ji-Man Choi hit a liner to right, where it bounced on the Tropicana Field turf over Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander's head for a triple. Avisail Garcia followed with an RBI single to double the Rays' lead and end Ynoa's outing. Left-hander Paul Fry matched the starter in efficiency by inducing an inning-ending double play on one pitch to close Ynoa's line at two earned runs allowed in 6 1/3 innings, only his second quality start of the year and first since June 7.
Six Rays pitchers shut out the Orioles through eight innings, with seven of nine Baltimore batters going down on strikes from the sixth through eighth.
The last one, with Mancini check-swinging at a two-strike pitch and first-base umpire Nic Lentz ruling he swung, brought the emotions out of the Orioles. Mancini walked back to the dugout yelling at Lentz, with Hyde coming out to pull Mancini away. Hyde and Barrett exchanged more words as the manager returned to the dugout before Barrett tossed him.
Enraged, Hyde yelled at Barrett before heading to home plate to begin kicking dirt on it. It was Hyde's fourth career ejection and third in his first season as the Orioles manager.
The Orioles went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday's latter contest. The one hit produced more embarrassment than runs.
Davis singled to left field leading off the third, only his fourth hit since Aug. 3, and advanced to second on an error by Meadows in left. Martin followed by dropping down a bunt, with third baseman Joey Wendle's throw to first sailing into foul territory as Davis went home and Martin chugged to third. But umpires ruled that Martin had interfered at first and was out, with Davis having to return to second. Hyde briefly argued with Barrett over the call.
Villar seemed to make up for it by crushing a pitch to center, but as he admired it, the ball hit off the wall. Davis, holding up at second in case the ball was caught, stopped at third as Villar kept running past second. Caught in-between bags, Villar was tagged for the inning's second out. Mason Williams struck out to the end the inning and strand Davis at third.
The Orioles entered Tuesday's doubleheader tied for the most outs made on the bases, including pickoffs and attempts caught stealing, in the American League.
