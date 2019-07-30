WASHINGTON _ The Braves acquired right-handed reliever Chris Martin from the Rangers on Tuesday night, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed.
Martin, 33, was acquired in exchange for lefty Kolby Allard. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was first to report the trade.
The Braves had been scouring the market for bullpen help. They land Martin on the eve of the trade deadline, selling off Allard, whom the team selected 14th overall in 2015.
Standing at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, Martin has spent the last two seasons with the Rangers after spending 2015-17 in Japan. He's also played for the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees.
He owns a 3.08 ERA across 38 games this season (38 innings). His 45:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio is among MLB's best.
Since allowing three runs on May 24, Martin has allowed three runs in 18 2/3 innings. He's struck out 24 and walked one in that span while holding opponents to a .212 average.
Martin can be a free agent following the season due to special circumstances in his contract since returning from Japan.
The trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon.
___
(c)2019 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)
Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.